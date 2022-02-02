Walker & Dunlop Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 10:57 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.29 (-11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $356M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.