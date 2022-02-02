CMS Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 10:59 AM ETCMS Energy Corporation (CMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.