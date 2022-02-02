Arrow Electronics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:01 AM ETArrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.44 (+40.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.92B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.