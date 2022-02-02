Timken Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:02 AM ETThe Timken Company (TKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $982.62M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TKR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.