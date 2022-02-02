Etsy stumbles as jitters pick up again with earnings day closer

Etsy (ETSY -6.5%) fell the most of any consumer sector stock in the S&P 500 Index on Wednesday as selling pressure built back up again on the online retailer.

On Wall Street, UBS upgraded Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to a Neutral rating from Sell, but threw a spotlight back on where valuation should stand.

Analyst Kunal Madhukar: "Our fundamental view on Etsy remains unchanged. It has a strong management team with a good track record of delivering on growth and profitability. However, the business is constrained by a limited TAM -- which we estimate at ~$100B (link to our initiation) -- which has also been its competitive moat."

UBS cut its price target on Etsy (ETSY) to $180, which implies upside potential, but is far below the average analyst price target of $240.11 and the 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (ETSY) is expected to post fourth quarter earnings later this month. See all the consensus estimates.