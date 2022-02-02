Etsy stumbles as jitters pick up again with earnings day closer

Feb. 02, 2022 11:03 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Business finance technology and investment concepts. Hand using laptop computer, virtual graphs, up arrow, trading financial data, analyzing forex. Stock Market, funds, and digital assets background.

Techa Tungateja/iStock via Getty Images

Etsy (ETSY -6.5%) fell the most of any consumer sector stock in the S&P 500 Index on Wednesday as selling pressure built back up again on the online retailer.

On Wall Street, UBS upgraded Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to a Neutral rating from Sell, but threw a spotlight back on where valuation should stand.

Analyst Kunal Madhukar: "Our fundamental view on Etsy remains unchanged. It has a strong management team with a good track record of delivering on growth and profitability. However, the business is constrained by a limited TAM -- which we estimate at ~$100B (link to our initiation) -- which has also been its competitive moat."

UBS cut its price target on Etsy (ETSY) to $180, which implies upside potential, but is far below the average analyst price target of $240.11 and the 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (ETSY) is expected to post fourth quarter earnings later this month. See all the consensus estimates.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.