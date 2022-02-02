Hubbell Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:03 AM ETHubbell Incorporated (HUBB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.