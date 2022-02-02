Meritor FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:04 AM ETMeritor, Inc. (MTOR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $983.58M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTOR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.