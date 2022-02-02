Tradeweb Markets Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:05 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $277.39M (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.