New Jersey Resources FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:07 AM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+47.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $537.66M (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NJR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.