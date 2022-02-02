Lancaster Colony Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:10 AM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $419.85M (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LANC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.