The AZEK Company FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:10 AM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $256.7M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AZEK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.