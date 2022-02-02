Schneider National Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:12 AM ETSchneider National, Inc. (SNDR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+47.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNDR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.