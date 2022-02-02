Hershey Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:13 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company announced today that it is transitioning from two reportable segments, "North America" and "International and Other" to three reportable segments; new segments include North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International.
- The change comes in after the company's December 2021 acquisitions of Dot's Pretzels, and Pretzels.
- New segments will be reported starting with Q4 results.
- In January last week, Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on Hershey with a Neutral rating based on "solid execution will be subdued by concerns of a structural slowdown in the candy/mint/gum business."