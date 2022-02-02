Deluxe Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:13 AM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $547.57M (+20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.