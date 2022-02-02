Estee Lauder Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 02, 2022 11:17 AM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.49B (+13.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.
  • In January last week, Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating on the stock but raised price target to $380 from prior $364.
