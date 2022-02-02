Fortinet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $961.56M (+28.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.