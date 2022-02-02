Clorox Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (-9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.