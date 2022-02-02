Danske Bank fires 60 staff to reduce costs - Bloomberg
Feb. 02, 2022 11:21 AM ETDanske Bank A/S ADR (DNSKY), DNKEY, DNSKFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Copenhagen-based Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) (OTCPK:DNSKY) cut 60 jobs in January in an effort to reduce costs, the bank's Head of Human Resources, Karsten Breum, told Bloomberg via email.
- The move comes as the bank still faces regulatory scrutiny from European authorities over its costly money laundering scandal.
- “As we’ve said before, we’ll be fewer employees over time through natural attrition and an ongoing adjustment of our organization,” Breum told Bloomberg. “It’s never an easy decision to say goodbye to good colleagues, and that’s why we also have an ongoing focus on up-skilling and job relocation.”
- Note the bank currently employs ~22K people, Bloomberg reported.
