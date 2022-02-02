GoPro Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $382.63M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.