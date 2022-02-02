National Oilwell Varco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+96.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NOV has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.