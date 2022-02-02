Nestle said near purchase of protein powder maker Orgain

Feb. 02, 2022 11:23 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Emblem of food company Nestlé at headquarters.

Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) is said near an agreement to purchase a majority stake in protein powder maker Orgain.
  • A deal for Orgain may announced as soon as today, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Butterfly Equity, which owns Orgain, began considering a sale or initial public offering of the company last year, which valued the company at about $2B at the time, according to a previous Bloomberg report.
  • Butterfly agreed to acquire Orgain in November 2019. Orgain makes meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids.
  • Recall December, Nestlé to trim L'Oreal stake by selling back $10B of shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.