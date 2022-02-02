Nestle said near purchase of protein powder maker Orgain
Feb. 02, 2022 11:23 AM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) is said near an agreement to purchase a majority stake in protein powder maker Orgain.
- A deal for Orgain may announced as soon as today, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Butterfly Equity, which owns Orgain, began considering a sale or initial public offering of the company last year, which valued the company at about $2B at the time, according to a previous Bloomberg report.
- Butterfly agreed to acquire Orgain in November 2019. Orgain makes meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids.
- Recall December, Nestlé to trim L'Oreal stake by selling back $10B of shares.