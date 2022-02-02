Microchip Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMicrochip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+29.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCHP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.