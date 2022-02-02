ABB Q4 Earnings Preview

Feb. 02, 2022 11:25 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (compared to $0.26 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.44B (+3.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ABB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • The company recently acquired a controlling interest in electric vehicle commercial charging infrastructure company InCharge Energy, expanding the company's smart and connected EV charging offering.
  • SA Contributor Individual Trader with a Hold rating recently wrote, "ABB: Eyeing Up A Potential Short Trade".
