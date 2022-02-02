ABB Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:25 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (compared to $0.26 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.44B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- The company recently acquired a controlling interest in electric vehicle commercial charging infrastructure company InCharge Energy, expanding the company's smart and connected EV charging offering.
