C.H. Robinson Worldwide slides after earnings miss: Q4 Report
Feb. 02, 2022 11:25 AM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is down 10% in early Wednesday trading after the firm reported earnings slightly below the consensus.
- The logistics company recorded Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.74 missing consensus by $0.13.
- On the top line, Revenue of $6.5B (+42.9% Y/Y) beats by $240M, taking the full-year revenue to $23.1B (+42.5% Y/Y).
- By segment: North American Surface Transportation revenue, $3.90B (+26.1% Y/Y); Global Forwarding revenue, $2.14B (+108.1% Y/Y); and Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation revenue, $461M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Gross profit increased 33.7% to $850.7M.
- Adjusted operating margin increased 130bps to 33.6%.
- Income from operations increased 39.0% to $287.4M.
- Cash generated by operations decreased by $86.3 million to $75.9M.
- Capital expenditures totaled $18.4M in the quarter. For 2022, capex is expected to be $90-$100M, primarily driven by the company's technology investments in its digital platform.
- "The positive momentum of our business remains strong as demand for our global suite of services and for our digital freight platform continues to grow," commented President and CEO Bob Biesterfeld.
- It comes after the analysts stand bullish on the stock with Bank of America calling it a transport standout amid supply chain chaos.