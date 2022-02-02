NortonLifeLock Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $701.42M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NLOK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.