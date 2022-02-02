Sally Beauty Holdings shares higher on improved profitability in Q1
Feb. 02, 2022 11:26 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH +4.7%) reports comparable sales up 6.1% in FQ1.
- Global e-commerce sales were $81M, representing 8.3% of net sales.
- Comp for Sally Beauty Supply +4.4% and Beauty Systems +8.6%.
- Sally Beauty Supply sales increased 2.5% to $561.5M and Beauty Systems Group sales grew 7.8% to $418.7M.
- Gross margin rate up 70 bps Y/Y to 51% vs. consensus of 50.6%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate expended 70 bps Y/Y to 11.9%.
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 3.7M shares for $75M.
- Store count -136 Y/Y to 4,893.
- CEO comment: “We are proud of our teams for their strong operational execution and ongoing commitment to prioritize our Sally and BSG customers. We remain focused on our roadmap for fiscal 2022, which includes leveraging our digital platform, driving loyalty and personalization, delivering product innovation and advancing our supply chain. We believe the business is well positioned to benefit from ongoing demand for our products and services, pursue new growth opportunities and build long-term shareholder value.”
- Net sales for FY2022 are expected to grow on the range of 3% to 4% vs. consensus growth of 3.15%. Gross margin rate is expected to expand by 40 to 60 bps Y/Y and adjusted operating margin rate is expected to be approximately flat.