Will Skyworks Solutions meet FQ1 expectations?

Skyworks Solutions office nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is an American semiconductor company

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.11 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (-0.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.