Will Skyworks Solutions meet FQ1 expectations?
Feb. 02, 2022 2:09 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.11 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Last quarter, the revenue beat expectations and anticipated revenue will be between $1.475B-1.525B, with earnings of $3.10 a share at the midpoint of its revenue range.
- The stock has slumped about 14% during the last three months, also impacted by the speculation that Apple would produce wireless chips in-house
- Last month, Bank of America defended the stock amid speculation that Apple is looking to develop wireless chips in-house
- Comparative price trend reading against peers over the last six months.
- Also, Skyworks preferred over Qorvo at Citi on catalyst watch