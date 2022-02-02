Apollo Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETApollo Investment (AINV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.08M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AINV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.