Dolby Laboratories FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-28.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.22M (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.