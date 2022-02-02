Synaptics Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.12 (+43.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $419.78M (+28.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.