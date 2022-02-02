Mercury Systems stock slips on Q2 earnings miss and Q3 guidance short of consensus
Feb. 02, 2022 11:43 AM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (MRCY -9.2%) tanks after FQ2 earnings miss and offsetting Q3 outlook.
- Truist analysts says revenue assumptions cut due to supply chain issues.
- CEO comment: “Bookings of $237 million increased substantially from the first quarter yielding a book-to-bill of 1.08 and revenue at $220 million increased 5% over the prior year. We continue to anticipate stronger bookings in the second half leading to substantial growth for the full fiscal year. As a result, we expect to exit the fiscal year well-positioned for a return to our more normal levels of revenue growth and margin expansion in fiscal 2023."
- For 3Q22, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $245M to $255M vs. consensus of $263.19M; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $50M to $53M; Adjusted EPS is to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.59 per share vs. consensus of $0.72.
- For FY2022, revenues are forecasted to be in the range of $1B to $1.03B vs. consensus of $1.03B; Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $220M to $227M; Adjusted EPS to be approximately $2.51 to $2.60 per share vs. consensus of $2.65.
Previously, the company faced pressure from activists to explore a sale: Activist Starboard asks Mercury Systems to eliminate poison pill; Mercury Systems report activist Jana pushing for sale.