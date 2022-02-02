Waste Management (WM -1.5%) trades lower despite beating expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, as volumes and collection and disposal yield increased, but the company issued below-consensus revenue guidance for FY 2022.

Q4 net profit rose to $506M from $438M in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 15% to $4.68B from $4.07B a year ago; adjusted operating EBITDA margin fell to 26.7% from 28.1%.

Q4 revenues by segment: Collection +12% Y/Y to $3.01B, Landfill +11% to $1.06B, Transfer +6.5% to $525M, and Recycling +55% to $478M.

Waste Management said the improvement in Recycling was driven by an increase in market prices for recycled commodities and labor savings from investments in improved technology and equipment.

Q4 collection and disposal yield improved to 3.7% from 2.3% in the year-earlier quarter, and total company volumes rose 2.8%, vs. a 2.6% decline a year ago.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 63.2%, compared to 61.5% in Q4 2020, with the increase due primarily to the impact of higher commodity prices for recyclables and higher risk management costs.

For FY 2022, Waste Management sees revenues rising 5.8%-6.2% Y/Y, or $18.97B-$19.04B, below $19.07B analyst consensus, and expect to deliver adjusted operating EBITDA growth of ~7% to $5.325B-$5.425B.

The company expects market prices for recycling commodities will average $125/ton in 2022, up ~10% from the average rate it realized in 2021.

Waste Management shares have increased by a third over the past year but dropped 10% YTD.