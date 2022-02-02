Open Text FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $872.32M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.