BioRestorative gets Japanese patent for ThermoStem program; stock dips 9%
Feb. 02, 2022 11:52 AM ETBioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX -8.9%) said the Japanese Patent Office issued a patent related to the company’s metabolic ThermoStem program.
- The company said claims granted under the new patent cover implantable three-dimensional scaffolds and brown adipocytes from human brown adipose-derived stem cells. The combination of scaffolds as a delivery system and brown adipose derived stem cells provides the ability to deliver metabolically active cells.
- "The claims of this application are the result of BioRestorative’s expertise in applying cell therapy to treat metabolic disorders. They underscore the potential value of ThermoStem as a novel treatment for diseases such as diabetes and obesity, which represent major unmet needs," said CEO Lance Alstodt.