Lumentum Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:53 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $444.73M (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Lumentum was upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan as consensus earnings revisions higher have occurred throughout the year based on strong telecom equipment upgrade cycle, strong demand in relation to datacom upgrade cycle and upside in 3D sensing market share.