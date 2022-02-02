BCE Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:54 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-28.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.9B (-19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.