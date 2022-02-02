Heritage more than doubles annual revenue thanks to Premium 5 acquisition
Feb. 02, 2022 11:55 AM ETHeritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (HERTF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing its recent sales activities and market performance, Heritage Cannabis (OTCQX:HERTF) said that its Premium 5 subsidiary generated $19.6M in revenue for the 12 months starting from Jan. 2021.
- That indicates more than 100% growth from Heritage’s fiscal 2020 revenue of $9.2M, and Premium 5 exceeded its expectations set at the time of the acquisition, the company added. Compared to the fourth quarter, the sales in the first quarter grew ~30% sequentially.
- Heritage Cannabis operates in both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., and in Canada, it now holds top five positions in the market for concentrates and oils.
- Read: Heritage (OTCQX:HERTF) acquired Premium 5 in January 2021 for an initial consideration of CDN$21M in addition to Heritage common shares.