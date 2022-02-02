Groupon slides amid questions over SumUp stake, Presience Point sees 'massive' value

Feb. 02, 2022 11:55 AM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Groupon Prepares For $750 Million IPO

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) fell 19.61% in trading on Wednesday as investors size up the relevance of the company's investment in SumUp.

Last week, Groupon (GRPN) jumped more than 20% off reports that SumUp was considering a funding round that could value it about $22.6B. Today's share price reaction could be tied a disclosure from Groupon (GRPN) that it owns a 2.4% stake in SumUp, which appears to lower than the whispers of a 5% stake.

Prescience Point Capital Management still sees massive value with GRPN following the development.

"Based on these recent developments, we are able to firm up our estimate of the once ‘hidden’ asset. Groupon's stake is worth ~500 million or ~$15/share, more than half of the Company’s current market capitalization," updated the firm in a new report.

After all the dust has settled, shares of Groupon (GRPN) are down about 7% on a year-to-date basis. See the chart of the volatile swings.

