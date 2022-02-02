Bamboo-fabric products marketer Carihola files to raise up to $32M in IPO
Feb. 02, 2022 11:55 AM ETALOHABy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Carihola (ALOHA), a marketer of bamboo-fabric linens and apparel, has filed to raise up to $32M in an initial public offering.
- The company said in a filing that it plans to offer 2.3M shares in the range of $12 to $14 per share. Underwriters will be given an option to purchase up to 345K shares from a selling shareholder. The company will not receive any proceeds from the shareholder sale.
- Carihola is a marketer of branded bamboo-fabric bedding, bath products and apparel. The company has marketing contracts with several of the major cruise lines, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Princess, MSC and Holland America, which allows it to promote Carihola-branded products to passengers. It also sells products through its 64 showrooms, company website and third-party e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Target.com.
- For the nine months ended Sept. 30, Carihola reported a net income of $369K on revenue of $35M.
- Carihola has filed to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALOHA. Roth Capital Partners and Oppenheimer & Co. are serving as lead bookrunning managers for the deal.
- According to SA contributor Donovan Jones, “the primary risk to the company's outlook is a continuation of the COVID pandemic amid additional variants that depress consumer travel via cruise lines.”