BIMI International Medical plummets on 1-for -5 reverse stock split

Feb. 02, 2022 11:57 AM ETBIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BIMI International Medical (BIMI -13.2%) stock plunges on announcing a 1-for-5 reverse split of its common stock effective today at 5:00 PM EST.
  • Upon effectiveness, the reverse stock split will cause a reduction in the number of shares of common stock outstanding.
  • Following the reverse stock split, the Co. will have ~8,502,221 ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
  • The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Co.'s ordinary shares to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq.
