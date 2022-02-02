CIGNA Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 02, 2022 11:57 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.71 (+34.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.98B (+5.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • In January last week, the potential Cigna acquisition of Centene is seen having more issues to go ahead with a deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.