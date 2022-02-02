CIGNA Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 11:57 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.71 (+34.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.98B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In January last week, the potential Cigna acquisition of Centene is seen having more issues to go ahead with a deal.