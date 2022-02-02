PennyMac Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.72 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $750.35M (-27.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PFSI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.