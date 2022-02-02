Dynatrace sinks despite Q3 earnings beat, raised forecast
Feb. 02, 2022 12:01 PM ETDTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) sinks 21% despite reporting Q3 results that beat Street estimates and raising its FY22 forecast.
- DT raised its forecast for FY22 total revenue to $922M-924M vs. prior guidance of $913M-919M. But the new forecast is lower than consensus estimate of $925.69M.
- Total annualized recurring revenue for FY22 is expected to be $990M-996M vs. prior outlook of $986M-996M.
- DT forecast FY22 non-GAAP EPS of $0.66-0.67 vs. prior guidance of $0.63-0.65. Consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate is $0.65.
- Q4 total revenue is expected to be $245M-247M, more or less in line with consensus estimate of $246.56M.
- DT expects Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.15-$0.16 vs. consensus estimate of $0.15.
- In a filing with the SEC, DT noted that the pandemic materially affected its business, and the duration and extent to which it will impact future results remains uncertain.
- DT warned of significant competition, which may impact its ability to add new customers and retain existing customers.
- The firm also said it has, and expects to continue to have, significant indebtedness that could impact its business.
- At Dec. 31, DT had more than $300M of aggregate indebtedness.
- The stock has gained 33% in value over the past 1 year.