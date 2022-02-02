Post Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-43.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POST has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.