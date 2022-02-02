BellRing Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301.53M (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRBR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.