Becton, Dickinson Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:03 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.76B (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Ahead of its earnings, the company board approved the spinoff of its diabetes care business, which will be known as Embecta, and declared a pro rata distribution of Embecta shares off to BDX shareholders.
- It also acquired Cytognos, a closely held life sciences company from Vitro.
- Citing stable, profitable and offering-at-home COVID-19 testing, SA Contributor Cappuccino Finance assigns a Buy rating to the stock.