LPL Financial Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (+31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.