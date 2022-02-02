CDK Global Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 02, 2022 12:04 PM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.05M (+6.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CDK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
