CDK Global Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:04 PM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.05M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.