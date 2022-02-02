Bionano's Saphyr system to be used by 2 genetic lab hubs under UK's NHS
Feb. 02, 2022 12:06 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bionano Genomics (BNGO -1.9%) announced the adoption of its Saphyr system by two genetics laboratory hubs (GLH) within the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS).
- The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Birmingham Women’s and Children NHS Foundation Trust intends to utilize the system to evaluate optical genome mapping (OGM) against traditional cytogenetic methods.
- The company said the adoptions increases footprint for OGM in the UK, complementing previous Saphyr placements in Belfast City Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Kings College Hospital in London, England.
- “With these two new Saphyr placements in the UK's NHS, we continue to broaden our footprint and provide scientists and clinical researchers with the ability to develop a comprehensive, reliable and cost-effective solution for detecting chromosomal abnormalities in hematologic malignancies, genetic conditions and cancer research applications,” commented Bionano President and CEO Erik Holmlin.