The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed revisions to airline pilot training that would avoid excessive reliance on autopilot and make pilots more capable of handling the latest generation of automated jets in response to the Boeing (BA -1.4%) 737 MAX crashes, Bloomberg reports.

The FAA said it is issuing draft guidance and recommended practices, and that it is important that flight crews "should always be aware of the aircraft's flight path so they can intervene if necessary," even when an airline is on autopilot.

The FAA said the advisory "provides a single framework for operations and training programs, [which] will help pilots develop and maintain manual flight operations skills and avoid becoming overly reliant on automation."

The 2018-19 crashes of the 737 MAX have been blamed primarily on a safety system that repeatedly pushed the planes into dives during a malfunction, but multiple reviews of the accidents indicated that pilots did not understand what was happening and might have saved their planes with better training.

Yesterday, Ethiopian Airlines carried out its first official flight of a 737 MAX since the March 2019 deadly crash that triggered the jet's worldwide grounding.